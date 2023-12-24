A woman with the nickname roadrunner517 spoke on Reddit, that before the New Year she kicked her husband and son out of the house because she was outraged by their behavior. Her publication became popular and caused controversy.

According to the author of the post, she and her husband are raising two children – a 15-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. “I spend ages begging my husband to do more around the house, but he continues to act like a lazy child. He does the bare minimum, and only when I force him to. And our son follows his example. He doesn’t do his housework, doesn’t clean up after himself, and expects his sister to do everything for him,” said roadrunner517.

Recently the narrator met a friend and her boyfriend in a store and invited them to visit. She called her husband, who was at home with her son, and asked them to clean up before the guests arrived. “When we arrived almost two hours later, the house was a complete mess. I've never been so embarrassed in my life. My friend smiled and pretended that everything was fine, but I saw the looks she and her boyfriend exchanged,” the woman added.

After this, roadrunner517 demanded that her husband and son leave home until they learn to respect her and help around the house. She said they left the house and stayed at a motel. The woman's son called her and begged her to let him return home, but she refused. “I told him that he can ask me about it again in 2024, and perhaps I will allow him to do it,” she said and noted that she would not allow either her son or her husband to celebrate Christmas and New Year. At the same time, the author of the publication noted that in the future she would allow her son to return home, but is not yet sure about her husband’s return.

“You are definitely a heroine in your daughter’s eyes. A good way to prove your point”, “Great start to the new year”, “Your son is a teenager and he should take care of his own household chores. (…) Perhaps your decision will be a wake-up call for him to realize that what his father is doing is wrong and that laziness has consequences,” said commentators who supported roadrunner517’s action.

However, many other users did not agree with them and considered the punishment for the teenager too cruel. “If I were your son, I would never be able to trust you again,” “Not only did you act like a bastard, you are also a disgusting mother,” “I think you can be justified for throwing your father out of the house, but you I shouldn’t have dragged my son into this.” – they spoke out.

After some time, the narrator updated her post and stated that she finally took her son home and apologized to him. At the same time, the teenager had to sign a document in which he undertakes to perform a number of chores around the house. The woman added that she did not talk to her husband and would consider her relationship with him.

