A resident of the English city of Worthing, Sussex, claims that she was left with a brain tumor due to many years of trying to get pregnant using in vitro fertilization (IVF). Reported by the Daily Mirror.

Serena Jardine, 53, has been taking hormones for seven years to have a baby. After five rounds of IVF and three miscarriages, she finally gave birth to her son James in December 2012. Soon, the woman began to suffer from dizziness, migraines and memory problems.

The British attributed these symptoms to postpartum depression. Only when Jardine’s face was suddenly paralyzed and the woman was unable to speak was she taken to the hospital. The examination revealed a tumor the size of an orange in her brain.

Three weeks later, on April 8, 2014, Jardine underwent an urgent operation that lasted ten hours. Doctors managed to save her life, but she partially lost her sight. Surgeons left five percent of the tumor in her brain due to the dangerously close proximity to the blood vessels. The patient is regularly examined in order to track the growth of the neoplasm in time.

Experts are convinced that meningioma (a type of brain tumor that develops in the meninges) increases when it interacts with hormones that women are prescribed for IVF. Jardine was unaware of the risks and had no idea that the drugs taken during IVF contributed to the growth of the neoplasm.

Neurosurgeon Anthony Ghosh believes that IVF procedures were the catalyst for Jardine’s disease. “It cannot be argued that IVF will lead to the formation of a brain tumor, but it can accelerate the growth of an already existing neoplasm,” the specialist explained.

The British woman decided to share her story to warn women who want to have a baby using IVF about such a risk. “Of course, I am glad that I found a son, but I had a difficult path,” she concluded.

