A resident of the American city of Sacramento, California, was considered dead and was deprived of the opportunity to receive tax deductions and incentive payments in the amount of 15 thousand dollars (one million rubles). Reported by the publication Good Day.

In 2018, Tiffany Ruvalcaba filed her income tax return, but the IRS was unable to pay her a tax deduction. The woman was explained that the fact is that according to the papers she had already died.

The American faced the same problem in 2019 and 2020. “I am alive, but the state claims to be dead. The fact that I have to discuss my death for so long is frightening, ”the woman emphasized.

She explained that every time officials convince her that the error has been fixed, but then she again faces the same problem.

The IRS declined to comment on the situation, but said that in such a case, it is necessary to send confirmation from the Social Security Service that the person is not dead, as well as a request to unblock the account.

More than a year ago, Ruwalkaba sent all the necessary documents, but she is still listed as deceased. “I wonder how I died. What is the reason on my death certificate? ” – the American sneers.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Chinese province of Sichuan suddenly learned that she had been dead for 15 years. To resolve this misunderstanding, the Chinese woman turned to various government agencies and spent thousands of yuan, but her attempts were unsuccessful.