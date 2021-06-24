The woman tested a life hack for maintaining facial beauty and shared the result. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

Blogger Keshia East explained that the Korean beauty trend dubbed “slugging” involves covering the skin with a thick layer of petroleum jelly. The term comes from the English word slug (“slug”), as the technique mimics the slippery footprints that molluscs leave behind.

According to Ifeoma Ejikeme, doctor and founder of the Adonia Medical Clinic in London, you need to apply petroleum jelly over your moisturizer to prevent moisture loss. “This method is only suitable for those with very dry skin. On oily or acne-prone skin, a layer of petroleum jelly can clog pores and increase the risk of new inflammation, ”she said.

After seven days of using Vaseline, East stated that her skin was firmer, plumper and hydrated. “The dryness around my nose, mouth and chin has disappeared. My face seems to glow from the inside. I’ve never seen my skin look so smooth without layers of foundation and highlighter. I definitely recommend this life hack, ”the blogger concluded.

In November 2020, women massively began using petroleum jelly to moisturize their skin and launched a trend. According to the users of the network, after applying Vaseline before going to bed, by the morning they woke up with a “radiant” face, and the skin became smooth and soft. “I will never go back to the old regimen of leaving,” they said.