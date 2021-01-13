Tiktok user Shannon Doherty showed off a trick to help her empty pasta in a colander. According to the Daily Mirror, the video went viral and the woman became famous.

Doherty claims to have spent her entire life putting a colander in a sink and then pouring water from a pot of pasta into it. The water flowed into the sink, and the pasta remained in the colander. In her opinion, this method was not convenient enough.

Now she covers the pasta pot with a colander and then tilts it over the sink. The water flows out through the holes, and the pasta remains in the pot. Video, in which a woman demonstrates this method, has collected over 1.6 million views and hundreds of admiring comments.

In English-speaking social networks, a similar trick was vigorously discussed three years ago, when about it wrote Twitter user with the nickname Daibellaaa. The hosts of the Today program on NBC noticed the interest and asked the professional chefs why they weren’t adopting it.

Renowned chef Giada De Laurentiis explained that it is dangerous to drain boiling water through a colander in a saucepan if the size of the saucepan and the colander are different. James Briscione of the New York Institute for Culinary Education agreed with her. In his opinion, there is a risk that the colander will fall, and then you can scald or leave the pasta in the sink.

Briscione believes that pasta has no place in a colander. Professionals do not discard the pasta, but fish it out of the pan using kitchen tongs or a spider-style slotted spoon with a mesh instead of holes.