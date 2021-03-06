In the UK, a farm store manager sued her boss £ 17,000 (RUB 1.7 million) for calling her an old woman. Writes about this The Mirror.

Janet Witt, 72, has run the store for nearly 20 years. At one point, she had a falling out with her boss, 45-year-old Sam Cooper, over the fact that he was paying her less than the manager of the tea shop across the street received. She sued the boss for age discrimination, victimization and unfair dismissal and won a sizable payout.

It turned out that Witt complained to Cooper about the unfair salary, in response to which he began to shout at her and called her an old woman. The court recognized the last statement as age discrimination and ordered Cooper to pay his ex-employee almost 17 thousand pounds.

In 2019, a resident of the American state of Ohio sued several million dollars from a casino after she broke her leg on the territory of the institution. The woman tripped over an uncleaned sign “Caution, wet floor” lying on the floor, broke her kneecap, and had to install a metal implant.