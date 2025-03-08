The 55 -year -old woman who remains admitted, stable within gravity, in the public hospital of Lanzarote After being stabbed this Friday by his current partner It was mistreated years ago For a previous one, which led him to take refuge in a resource managed by the Cabildo of the island.

After abandoning this center for battered women and continuing with their life has once again been the victim of an aggression On the part of his current partner, who gave him several cuts, one of them in his neck, with a white weapon, a facts for which he has already been arrested.

On this occasion, the victim warned of their aggression against emergency services with a call to 112, as sources from the Lanzarote council have reported this Saturday, which allowed it to be Assisted promptly and evacuated with prognosis reserved to the Doctor José Molina Orosa University Hospital.

As reported on Saturday the Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, the woman It was urgently intervened This same Friday.

The alleged aggressor was arrested after a persecution in which agents of the local and national police participated and the Women’s Attention Unit of the Arrecife police station investigates these facts as a case of sexist violenceas reported by the Superior Police Headquarters of the Canary Islands.