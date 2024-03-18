The 59-year-old woman who was stabbed this Sunday by her son in Vélez-Málaga (Málaga) has died at the Regional University Hospital in the capital of Malaga, where she was admitted after the attack. The victim had received a stab wound in the chest and she herself, bloodied, went out to the street to ask for help. Her son, 37 years old, was arrested for this attack and also for injuring his brother, 34 years old. The National Police arrested the son, who after these events self-harmed. Police sources explained that the person under investigation has a mental illness.

The events occurred yesterday Sunday morning. Around 9:30, several calls alerted the 112 Andalucía Emergency service that there was an injured woman, covered in blood and asking for help at the door of her house. Both a health services team and several Local Police and National Police patrols approached the area indicated by the neighbors, who found out that a 37-year-old man had injured his mother and his brother with a knife.

The victim had a stab wound to the chest and was seriously injured, which is why the paramedics immediately transferred her to the Regional University Hospital of Malaga. There she was treated urgently, but hours later she died, according to health sources. The aggressor's brother was also taken to the hospital, since he was injured while trying to take the weapon from his brother. The same sources have assured that he remains hospitalized and that he is stable.

Investigation sources explain that the aggressor attacked his relatives for no apparent reason at the home they all share and then self-harmed. Therefore, after his arrest, he was also evacuated to a hospital, where he is being held under police custody. The arrested person is charged with attempted murder. According to police sources that detail the first investigations, the detainee has a mental illness.

