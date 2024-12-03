The woman stabbed by her ex-partner in Ibiza is evolving favorably in the ICU

The woman, 34 years old and of Spanish nationality, attacked with a knife by her ex-partner this Sunday, remains in the ICU of the Can Misses Hospital in Eivissa and is progressing favorably, as confirmed this Tuesday by the Pitiusas Health Area.

The patient was taken to the Hospital by SAMU 061 after suffering stab wounds, most of them superficial.

According to the Police, last Sunday around 8:20 p.m. a patrol car attended to the woman after suffering several stab wounds. The agents assisted the victim who had injuries to the chest, neck and hand, and he reported that his ex-partner had stabbed him several times with a knife and that he had fled the scene after the attack.

Several patrols went to the family home, where they found the door closed and heard the crying of a minor inside, so they managed to get him to open the door. The police took charge of the child and entered the home. Once inside, they saw how the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing had taken his own life.

According to investigators, the man stabbed the woman after an argument out of jealousy. The aggressor and his ex-partner had met this Sunday afternoon in a field near the family home to talk.

However, after starting to argue, the man grabbed her by the neck, although she was able to hit him trying to separate herself, at which point the aggressor took the opportunity to stab her.

The woman began to ask for help and it was a neighbor who, alerted by the screams, notified the agents. The man, for his part, fled the scene taking refuge in the house where he later took his own life.

The UFAM of the National Police has assumed the investigation. There were no previous complaints of mistreatment.