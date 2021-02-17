A resident of Wales told how she managed to lose 64 kilograms without giving up her favorite food. The Daily Express writes about this.

“I’ve always loved to eat, and that’s still the case, but for many years I’ve made the wrong choice when deciding what to eat and how to cook it,” says Donna Griffiths. The woman started the day with six slices of toasted bread, spent the whole day with chips, chocolate and soda, and her meals were exceptionally fat. After the birth of her third child, her weight reached 140 kilograms, and she decided it was time to lose weight.

“I felt uncomfortable in my own body and was not sure of myself,” says Griffiths. “I had to literally drag myself up the stairs, clinging to the railing, and my knees and ankles ached and ached.”

To lose weight, the woman signed up for a local weight loss club. She had to completely change her lifestyle, become more active and stop eating unhealthy foods. The biggest sacrifice seemed to be the rejection of Chinese and Indian cuisine, which she loved very much, but this problem was solved. Griffiths has learned to make her own less-calorie, unhealthy versions of the same foods she’d bought from street take-out places in the past. The efforts were not in vain: she managed to lose weight up to 76 kilograms.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the English County of Durham, who had grown fat to 95 kilograms, lost 22 kilograms in four months and revealed the secret of success. She changed her diet and is trying to walk ten thousand steps a day.