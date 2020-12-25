The British woman spent more than 12 thousand pounds (1.2 million rubles) on gifts for her dog. This is reported by the Daily Mirror.

Before Christmas, 52-year-old Alisa Thorne from Wales spent a week decorating her summer home. Among other things, she built a toy sled for her Chinese crested dog, Fabio. In addition, she gave him a bow tie with Swarovski crystals, worth £ 600 (60.5 thousand rubles), and a Cavalli jumpsuit for 130 pounds (13.1 thousand rubles).

“He’s so cute, I just want to pamper him with good things,” the woman explains. Although Fabio was born just six months ago, she has spent thousands of pounds on his clothes, accessories and toiletries. The dog’s wardrobe has 800 suits, which cost her six thousand pounds (594 thousand rubles), and four bow ties, each of which costs 600 pounds.

In 2014, it was reported that a Tibetan Mastiff puppy was sold for 12 million yuan (136 million rubles) in China’s Zhejiang province. The owner of a golden puppy, which can be considered the most expensive dog in the world, was the head of a construction company from Qingdao.