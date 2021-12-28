A 40-year-old British resident was photographed with her son in holiday Christmas pajamas, was horrified at her appearance and lost more than 50 kilograms in nine months. About it informs The Yorkshire Post.

Natalie Carter from Birmingham said she never cared about her weight. The woman regularly ate fast food, adored chocolate and pizza. However, that all changed for Christmas 2020. Then Carter bought the same holiday pajamas for herself and her 10-year-old son, and her husband photographed her in a new dress.

“I was completely killed when I saw this photo. I looked huge! ” – said the British. Christmas was ruined for her, and in January 2021, the woman will lose weight by all means. By that time, she weighed over 128 kilograms.

First of all, she gave up all junk food and replaced fast food and sweets with healthy dishes. “It was very difficult, but I made a list of the reasons why I decided to lose weight, and every time I turned to him when I wanted to gorge on chocolate,” Carter said.

Simultaneously with the change in diet, the British woman began to regularly take long walks, trying to walk 10 thousand steps a day. In the first month, the woman managed to lose more than six kilograms, which greatly encouraged her. In nine months, Carter lost 54 kilograms. She said that losing weight helped her get rid of many complexes and become much more self-confident.

Earlier it was reported that a 120-kilogram woman from the United States lost weight by half. She decided to fight overweight after she overpaid twice for a ticket on a helicopter tour.