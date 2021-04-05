Video platform user TikTok with the nickname @hippieloumom told how her mother woke up from a bad dream and found a secret door behind the wall of the room. Videos with her story have collected millions of views on the social network.

TikTok blogger Miranda heard her mother tell about a nightmare about a secret door behind which corpses are supposedly kept. After that, the relatives decided to break the wall in the room. “She dreamed that bodies were stored behind this wall, and damn it, she found this mysterious door,” commented her daughter.

In one of the videos, a mother in a white cap, pink T-shirt and ripped jeans can be seen tearing down a wall and finding a mysterious black door behind it. The woman was unable to open it with a hammer. In the comments to the video, users wrote: “I don’t think this door should be opened at all”, “My God, perhaps this is a passage to Narnia”, “Don’t do this, it was not just locked.” In a subsequent video, Miranda explained that there was a wall behind the door.

Earlier, a resident of New York, USA, told how she discovered a secret room behind a mirror in the bathroom of a rented apartment. The American woman hung up the mirror in its place and noted that she was about to have a cheerful telephone conversation with the landlord.