Briton Julie-Ann Thorne retired from public service to become a cat translator. According to the woman, she perfectly understands the emotions of cats and can train their owners to feel more comfortable with the pet. Thorne spoke about this in an interview with Metro.

“I cannot explain the science or logic behind this, because it is rather an emotional and energetic connection between me and the cats,” the woman admitted. According to her, she picks up not only behavioral signals, but also the feelings of cats. According to the British woman, she is able to experience the emotions that a cat experiences.

Thorne said that she suspected a connection with animals in 2012, when she and her husband visited the zoo. Seeing a female cheetah, the woman suddenly felt a strong melancholy and began to cry. It was later revealed that the female cheetah had recently lost a pair and was mourning the death of the male.

Now the zoopsychologist takes 195 pounds sterling for a consultation (20 thousand rubles). During the session, she tunes in to the emotions of cats and collects behavioral clues, thanks to which it will be easier for the owners to understand their pet. In addition, Thorne prescribes certain medicinal herbs to correct animal behavior.