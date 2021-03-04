It is a consecration in the life of a researcher. Sonia Garel gave her inaugural lecture Thursday evening at the Collège de France, where she was appointed last May holder of the chair created for her in neurobiology and immunity. She thus reduced from three to four out of twenty-five the number of women appearing in the list of researchers in hard sciences of the honorable institution, composed it is true to 80% of men. Did her condition of women play a role in the way in which she oriented her research? This specialist in dynamic neurobiology has in any case contributed to deconstructing the idea of ​​an autonomous brain and disconnected from a body of which it would be the all-powerful leader. “The brain is a machine which has the particularity of being in permanent construction / deconstruction during the different phases of life and which interacts with our whole body”, explains Sonia Garel. His team’s studies show that brain activity is regulated by immune cells called “microglia”. These “Are generated outside the brain, colonize it and participate in its construction”, and as such play a key role in the creation of neurodegenerative diseases. However, these microglia are very sensitive to their environment, starting with that of the microbiota, the intestinal flora. There is therefore a direct, systemic link between the intestine and brain function. This innovative approach opens the door to the development of treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, but also for certain psychiatric or behavioral disorders.