A slave finally free …

She returns from a hell on earth, that of modern slavery. It was damaged there for forty years before being finally issued by labor inspectors. Madalena Gordiano, a 46-year-old Brazilian woman, was trapped during her childhood in the trap of a family of notables who made her a servant for life. A free boniche available day and night, just fed so as not to perish. “I cleaned the house, I cooked, I cleaned the bathroom. I didn’t play like other children, I didn’t even have a doll… ” She was found in a small windowless room in their residence in the state of Minas Gerais in southeastern Brazil, local press reports. Madalena was born into a poor family, she was entrusted to a university professor and brought up by his mother without being adopted. She was then forcibly married to an elderly relative. His unworthy masters were anxious to receive his pension of 1,557 dollars after his death. His destiny was mapped out. “They gave her food when she was hungry, but all other rights were taken away from her,” say officials who have lifted the veil on this condition. Madalena owes her salvation to neighbors discreetly solicited for food and hygiene products, she was so destitute. They had the good idea to alert the authorities, otherwise the enslavement of the young woman would have been prolonged. Today she has emerged from obscurity.