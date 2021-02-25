Pugnacity to spare. Despite an injured sailboat and weakened morale, Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) never gave up. The sailor, who kept her logbook every week in l’Humanité, completed her solo round-the-world tour at the end of the morning, Wednesday February 24, by joining Sables-d’Olonne, which she had left one hundred and seven days earlier, November 8, with the 32 other Vendée Globe competitors. Out of the race since her forced retirement on January 9, following damage to her keel cylinder when she was in the leading group, the sailor was unable to cross the finish line, a privilege of competitors who did not did not stop over or receive assistance. This did not prevent it from being warmly celebrated by hundreds of Sablais and vacationers under a radiant sun. Massed along the 2-kilometer channel, many fans and spectators applauded her as she greeted them before mooring at the Port Olona Honorary Pier. “It was very important for me to finish,” says the one who sailed for two weeks on an unstable boat, tossed about by a skittle which was moving, before managing to reach Salvador de Bahia (Brazil) to repair with her team. “Completing this round the world solo, even out of the race, has become obvious. I had times of desperation and wanted to show that I could get up. Welcomed by the organizers, skippers including Jean Le Cam, who finished 4th, and those close to her that she hugged hard, Isabelle Joschke, smiling and her arms raised to the sky, let her joy explode. “I didn’t realize that I would receive such a welcome. I didn’t win the Vendée Globe, but after all I’ve been through, I feel like I’ve won. I won’t trade my place. “