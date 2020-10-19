a street battle for memory

“Dreux has suffered enough insults like that”, loose Gisèle Quérité, departmental secretary of the PCF, when asked about the ceremony she organized with her comrades from Eure-et-Loir, to which activists from Génération.s and rebellious France joined, this October 17. The date chosen – the anniversary of that sinister day in 1961 when Algerians demonstrating for independence were killed in Paris and in the suburbs – owes nothing to chance. The place either. Armed with placards in the name of Maurice Audin – this communist mathematician tortured and assassinated by the French army during the Algerian war – the militants symbolically renamed the rue Marcel-Bigeard in the town on Saturday. It is the former LR mayor of Dreux Gérard Hamel, who, last year, had chosen to celebrate the memory of this soldier, torturer in Algeria who left his name, above all, to the “Bigeard prawns”, these prisoners tied up and drowned in the Mediterranean. At the time, some 200 paratroopers came to greet the decision of the city councilor and, again on Saturday, a handful of them tried to hinder the communist initiative with Marseillaise to prevent speeches. Not enough to impress Gisèle Quérité: “It’s a name messing up a street and an entire city”, she recalled, before singing in her turn the national anthem, whose “The paras do not have a monopoly”. The Communist official took up the pen on Monday to invite the new right-wing mayor, Pierre-Frédéric Billet, to definitively adopt the name of Maurice Audin for this street.