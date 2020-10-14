The municipal camp and the Pikpa center dedicated to receiving the most vulnerable asylum seekers are threatened with closure, but human rights groups remain mobilized to prevent it. “We are fighting against this decision, and it is a political fight that we intend to win”, says Efi Latsoudi, one of the leaders of the Pikpa camp. Winner of the humanitarian Nansen Refugee Award in 2016, awarded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Efi Latsoudi has already witnessed the destruction by fire on September 9 of the sprawling Moria camp, the most large in Europe. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi has since announced the construction of new centers on the Aegean islands of Samos, Kos and Leros, while Lesvos is set to see a new permanent and “closed” structure emerge by summer 2021 Greece is trying to deter migrants by cutting allowances and housing assistance, and all hotels hosting refugees are expected to close their operations by the end of the year.