Chloé Lopes Gomes (29), the only black dancer at the Staatsballett in Berlin, denounces the discriminatory practices of the ballet mistress. Born of a French mother and a Cape Verdean father, trained in Bolshoi, she was the target of ” bullying “ : “A black woman in a corps de ballet is not aesthetic. “ For the Bayadere, the ballet mistress distributes a white veil, except to her: “I refuse to give it to you because this veil is white and you are black.” “ Stressed, Chloe injures her foot. Eight months off, antidepressants. In February, the ballet mistress ordered her to put on white make-up. Management opens an investigation. The ballet mistress refuses to explain. The management does not comment. Chloe should leave the troop in July, contract not renewed. His protest against “Systemic racism” follows the release of the manifesto From the racial question to the Paris Opera, due to a collective of dancers, including his brother Isaac Lopes Gomes.