Saloula, the woman shot to death in August 2020 in Águilas by her husband, confessed to a friend that her husband tried to control her at all hours and that he followed her to work. This neighbor and co-worker of the victim agreed with other witnesses in assuring that the jealousy of the confessed murderer, Abdellatif A., was no secret.

The Provincial Court faced this Wednesday the third session of the trial against this 49-year-old Moroccan, who assumed on Monday that he had ended his partner’s life with a shot. The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, represented by the lawyer Eduardo Simó, demand 26 years in prison for the suspect, 25 for the crime of murder with the aggravating factors of gender and kinship and one more for illegal possession of weapons.

The popular jury that must deliver justice in this case began this new day by listening to the story that this friend of the victim made with the help of a translator. This woman explained that they both went to work together at a restaurant in the area and that they did so on the day of the crime. “We went to work at eleven until a quarter to six, when we returned home,” she recounted. “We planned to return at eight.” When going to pick her up at her house to go by car to work, this witness explained that she met the defendant who assured her that Saloula was not going to go to work that night because she had a headache. “He was totally normal.”

A different story was unfolded before the people’s court by a neighbor of the couple who claimed to have a friendship of more than 14 years with Abdellatif. He recalled how the defendant knocked on his door on the afternoon of that fateful August 29 to ask him to go down with him to his home, where he found the victim’s body. “He was nervous and wanted me to go with him quickly to show me what had happened.”

This witness was also questioned about the relationship between the couple and agreed that the defendant “was very jealous and very nervous.” The victim also told him that she was afraid of her husband’s attitude. “He told me that he followed her to her work on two occasions, that she once saw him in a car,” she recounted. “I told him not to do that anymore.” This man emphasized that Abdellatif’s time in jail -for a drug issue- was a turning point for him. “When he came out of prison he was not normal,” he added.

“I didn’t want to hurt him”



The popular jury also attended this Wednesday to the explanations of a psychologist from the Águilas care center for victims of gender violence (CAVI). This professional treated the victim starting in January 2020 when she was referred from the mental health area of ​​her health center. Although initially the woman did not report being a gender victim, this psychologist claimed to be convinced that she was. “She told me that he controlled her mobile phone and was watching her through third parties,” she explained. “She also explained to me that she had given him little pushes, but she did not give as much importance to physical abuse as to insults.” The victim assured the psychologist that she did not want to denounce her husband so as not to harm him since he was already immersed in legal proceedings. She “she told me more than once that her children were also afraid of her.”