Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 17:07











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

At only 31 years old, Elvira Sastre is the protagonist of a rare feat: having gathered 4,000 people in the pavilion of the Wizink Center, in Madrid, to listen to her poetry, alongside the singer-songwriter Andrés Suárez. In 2019 the writer won the Biblioteca Breve award…