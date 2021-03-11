A resident of the English city of Portsmouth, Hampshire, lost her virginity in the fifth month of pregnancy. The website of the TV channel 7 News reports.

Nicole Moore suffered from vaginismus, a condition in which the muscles in the vagina involuntarily contract and interfere with intercourse. Despite this, the doctors declared that she was healthy.

“When I was 18 years old, I began a relationship with the future father of my daughter. We tried to have sex, he was several years older and he had a sexual experience. But it didn’t work, ”said Moore. She and her lover found other ways of intimacy and began to avoid traditional sexual encounters.

“One day at work, I experienced terrible heartburn and chest pain. My boss assumed I was pregnant, ”Moore said. The boss explained to her that this is possible even without penetrative sex, if the sperm got on her genitals.

The Englishwoman passed a pregnancy test and received a positive result. “I was worried that my partner would think that I had cheated on him,” she said. Her lover did not doubt her.

“Many people still tell me that I am the Virgin Mary, and that makes me laugh,” said Moore.

During pregnancy, Moore was diagnosed with vaginismus. The Englishwoman turned to a specialist and received recommendations on how to overcome this condition. She was able to lose her virginity when she was five months pregnant.

Despite the fact that she was afraid to give birth, everything went well and the baby was born healthy.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Nigeria told how she got pregnant without ever having sex with penetration. A Nigerian woman believes she became pregnant while petting her boyfriend.