The Guardian: a resident of the UK lost her memory and fell in love with her husband again

A resident of the UK fell in love with her husband again after she fell from a rowing boat, hit her head and lost her memory. About it writes The Guardian.

In February 2016, Steph Harvey, then 44, went on a kayaking course. She was just starting to play this sport and therefore was confused when she got into a strong whirlpool. “I was twisted, turned over and overturned. Suddenly there was a loud thud,” Harvey recalls. “It was not clear where the top is, where the bottom is.” The woman hit her head and suffered a concussion.

The coach pulled the victim out of the water and called an ambulance. In the hospital room, Steph felt strange: she could not remember her name, everything around her made her laugh. When her husband Richard visited her, she mistook him for her father, and confused her daughter with her sister.

See also Russia announces it will leave the International Space Station in two years Related materials:

After MRI and examination, the doctors diagnosed the patient with post-concussion syndrome, problems with cognitive functions and partial memory loss. Because of her amnesia, Steph couldn’t remember her husband, and when she got home, she felt like she was living with a stranger. “Disheartened and depressed, I cried every day. Richard never criticized, he only encouraged me, ”said Harvey.

The woman had to leave her job, she stopped leaving the house and could not even cope with simple household chores. Her husband patiently taught her to be independent, showed her family albums and talked about their common past. “After a few years, I was able to keep enough information in my head to understand that I had married a really wonderful person,” Steph joked.

Now the woman works as an assistant in the hospital and helps patients recover. Her manager organizes the work so that she can be efficient and not overtired, despite her poor health.

It was previously reported that 36-year-old Luke Buckton from Queensland, Australia fell in love with his wife again after losing his memory due to an accident. The man spent more than six months in the hospital, and then a year and a half underwent medical rehabilitation.