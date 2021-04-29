A resident of the American state of Oregon lost her husband after she lost 58 kilograms and ceased to depend on his help. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

34-year-old Kellie Wilson said that in 2014 she began to gain excess weight due to a number of diseases: systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. Being practically bedridden, the woman began to seize depression with junk food and, as a result, gained 122 kilograms.

Due to illness and obesity, Wilson almost stopped walking. Then 32-year-old husband Mike, whom she met in 2007, became her nurse. The American tried various diets, but as a result, the lost pounds always returned. She could not go in for sports for health reasons.

In April 2019, a woman underwent surgery to reduce the volume of her stomach. After the procedure, she managed to get rid of 58 kilograms. Thanks to the transformation, Wilson was no longer dependent on Mike, and their relationship fell apart. In early 2021, the husband asked for a divorce.

The American woman suffered a hard divorce after 14 years of marriage. Now she is learning to live on her own. “The operation allowed me to take control of my life again. And although it is not always easy, now I began to recognize myself more than ever, ”she said.

