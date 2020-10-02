A resident of the American state of Pennsylvania has lost half of her weight and was harassed on the net. After the transformation, Internet users found her too thin and unattractive, writes the Daily Mail.

Cindy Quinn, 35, suffered from obesity since childhood. After the birth of three children, she began to weigh 113 kilograms with an increase of 162 centimeters. She consumed about 3.5 thousand calories per day, preferring convenience foods and fast food. “The motivation for losing weight was the fact that I could no longer put the child to sleep without feeling as if my legs were about to explode,” she notes.

The American became interested in the popular keto diet and subscribed to those who adhere to it on Instagram. Thus, the woman sought useful advice and motivation.

Thanks to the new diet, Quinn lost 61 kilograms and achieved better shape. “Now I am much more energetic, stronger and more confident in myself. I can run and play with my children, which I couldn’t before, ”she emphasizes. Now a mother with many children consumes no more than 1.5 thousand calories a day. Recently, she connected classes in the gym to proper nutrition.

Quinn shares his successes in Instagram… Many people admire her transformation, but there are also those who condemn her thinness. “Some people say that I have lost too much weight, because they are used to my old build,” she says. – Because of this, I start to feel shy. Under one of the pictures on Instagram, commentators called me terrible words, like “disgusting”, “anorexic”, “painful.”

At first, angry statements brought the American to tears. But soon she realized that she was proud of the work done on herself, and wrote a post in her defense on the social network. “Now if a person writes me something offensive, I will simply answer:“ I’m sorry that you have such an opinion, ”she said.

She advised those wishing to lose weight to start small, for example, switch to a healthy diet. “If you take up both diet and sports at once, you can quickly burn out and give up,” she explained.