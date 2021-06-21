Popular American blogger and cookbook author Ree Drummond, 52, lost 19 kilograms in four months and shared her weight loss method. This is reported by the publication Women’s Health.

According to the woman, being thin was not her main goal, she wanted to lose weight in order to feel better and become more energetic. For four months, the blogger adhered to clear rules and achieved impressive results.

Drummond said she weighed food in order to eat a certain amount of food at a time. In addition, she observed a calorie deficit and exercised daily. The woman practiced walking and pilates six times a week.

The American began to eat less sugar and increased the proportion of protein in the diet, including Greek yogurt, low-fat cottage cheese, lean meat, fish, egg whites and almonds in the menu. Drummond gave up alcohol completely for four months, and also worked standing up to spend more calories.

“I’m going to continue losing weight, but not at all in order to see the coveted figure on the scales. My main goal is health, ”the woman commented.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK, a man lost 85 kilograms in a year and a half and talked about his weight loss. He said that he used to eat sandwiches, chips and cookies, but now he eats salads or scrambled eggs made at home.