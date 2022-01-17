A resident of the American city of Lincoln Park, Michigan, heeded her mother’s advice and became rich. About it informs news agency UPI.

The 37-year-old woman was sitting in a cafe with her mother and decided to participate in the lottery with her. The mother advised her daughter to play with a jackpot of 1.6 million dollars (121.2 million rubles), and she heeded the fateful recommendation, which made her much richer.

“I bought a couple of tickets and won a few dollars. Then I decided to buy another ticket with the money I won and hit the jackpot. I was so excited that I didn’t know how to react,” she said.

The winner called the owner of the bar and told him that she had won the lottery. The American asked him to scan the ticket, and he confirmed that she hit the jackpot. “I just couldn’t believe what was happening,” the woman said. As a result, she received the first prize.

With the money received, the American plans to buy a new house, pay off a student loan and take her son to the Disney World amusement park. The rest of the money she is going to set aside as savings.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of Greensboro, North Carolina, heeded the advice of a friend and hit the jackpot. With the help of the money won, the man wants to help others, in particular, he is going to transfer a certain amount to the local church.