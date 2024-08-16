The Woman in the Sea: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, August 16, 2024, on Rai 2 in prime time and in first vision the film The Woman in the Sea will be broadcast. A gripping German thriller from 2023 directed by Thomas Berger. Let’s see together the plot and cast and all the information.

Plot

After receiving a disturbing message from former colleague Hella Christensen, detective Simon Kessler sets off for Nordholm, knowing that something bad must have happened to her. Christensen’s sailboat is found abandoned in the open sea and stains of her blood are found, yet there is no sign of her. Meanwhile, the investigation team also records the death of fifteen-year-old Viviane, found in the woods by her friend Charlotte Broder and probably dead of an overdose. Kessler, meanwhile, realizes how little he knew about his former colleague’s life.

The Woman in the Sea: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast? We find German actors such as Heino Ferch, Anja Kling, Isabell Polak, Tom Radisch, Leslie Malton, Stefan Kurt, Ann-Kathrin Kramer, Maximilian von Pufendorf.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch La donna in mare live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 this evening, August 16, 2024, at 9:20 pm for the first time. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.