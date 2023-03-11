Genoa – The 65-year-old woman hit yesterday at dawn in via Vittorio Veneto in Busalla died after a day of agony. the woman, Milly Del Rosario Galloof Peruvian origin, had arrived in desperate conditions at the San Martino hospital in Genoa where she was declared brain dead in the afternoon.



The woman he was crossing the road, near the pedestrian crossingwhen a car hit her. The 118 personnel intervened on the spot, with the Golf 2 self-medication. The doctors intubated her and took her to hospital with various traumas.

The man behind the wheel, 61 years old, now under investigation for vehicular homicide, stopped after the impact and called for help. The carabinieri intervened on the spot to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. The motorist did not test positive for drugs or alcohol. Driver distraction and darkness may have caused the crash.