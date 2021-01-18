The woman was forced to ruin her daughter’s hairstyle due to the fact that dozens of hairpins were tangled in her curls. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

We are talking about the popular multi-colored Bunchamals hairpins, which outwardly resemble multi-colored spiky balls. Elisha Squidge has tried many ways to remove an accessory from her child’s head, but they were all unsuccessful, so her friend Jasmine turned to social media for advice.

She posted a snapshot of the back of the head of a little girl sitting in the bathroom with many hairpins tangled in her hair. The post gathered thousands of comments from parents, many of whom shared their own experiences and agreed that Bunchamals accessories should be banned from selling.

To solve the problem, women recommended using olive, argan and coconut oils, which will help soften hair and detangle it. Others have advised using ghee and fabric softener. Still others admitted that they had to cut their daughters’ hair.

“It took us 6 hours to remove my daughter’s long curly hair. It was terrible. Don’t use water. Do not use oil. You may also have to cut out the pieces. ”“ My daughter lost half a head of her hair because of these evil toys. Four years later, her hair is still not what it used to be. Poor girl “,” I sat for several hours, carefully picking them out “- shared the mothers of the injured children.

In June 2020, the colorful butterfly hairpins popular in the 90s are back in fashion. Netizens began to massively share pictures of their hairstyles with the mentioned accessory, using the hashtag #butterflyclips. For example, @ julia.artemiss attached pink and purple hairpins to the front strands to match her makeup.