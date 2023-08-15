SCMP: In China, a woman publicly humiliated her husband’s mistress and forced her to apologize

In the Chinese city of Changsha, Hunan province, a woman publicly humiliated her husband’s mistress named Jiang and caused a resonance in the network. About it informs South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to the Chinese woman, her husband started an affair with a kindergarten teacher, where their daughter goes. She claims that she caught her lover with Jiang in bed. The woman decided to take revenge on her mistress by publicly humiliating her and talking about what happened on the network. A Chinese woman filmed Jiang walking down the street, grabbing her hair while shouting, “Look, everyone! She is a lover.”

The woman then posted the video online. “She is my daughter’s teacher. Her last name is Jiang. She is the scum of the pedagogical community,” says the Chinese woman. It is noted that the teacher also posted the video on her page on the Chinese social network WeChat. She then admitted that she had slept with the man, asked for forgiveness from his wife, and called herself shameless. The Chinese woman is believed to have forced Jiang to apologize. According to the kindergarten, the teacher quit after the incident.

The video posted online has been viewed by tens of millions of Chinese users.

