An Essex resident broke up with her boyfriend and made a fortune selling candid pictures for revenge. Her story is published by the Daily Mail.

British Willow Sky told reporters that she had caught a young man cheating, whom she had been dating for several years. In addition, according to the heroine of the material, during the breakup, the man insulted her, saying that “none of the men will admire her appearance.”

“It’s hard when the person you always wanted to impress with your appearance makes you doubt their beauty. My ex’s words made me feel like a failure, ”she said.

Related materials

According to the publication, the British woman decided to take revenge on the young man and began selling her intimate pictures on the OnlyFans platform, where users get access to content for a fee. It is noted that at the moment the model earns 25 thousand pounds (2.6 million rubles) per month.

Skye, 23, admitted that posting candid photos on OnlyFans boosted her self-esteem as she regularly receives compliments from followers. “You learn to love yourself by constantly experimenting with your body when you shoot,” concluded the fashion model. She added that she does not care about the opinions of others who criticize her activities.

Earlier in March, a woman revealed the advantages of selling candid pictures online despite the attacks of her relatives. Posting nude and lingerie photos has changed her life for the better, according to Jessica Smyers. She, for example, managed to earn enough money to leave her parents, and also fully support her daughter. She also had more free time, which Smyers devotes to the child.