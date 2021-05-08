A resident of Australia was vaccinated against the coronavirus with a drug from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and was admitted to the hospital with terrible spots and bruises on her body. Reported by the Daily Mail.

So, the daughter of 80-year-old Maureen DeBoick (Maureen DeBoick) noticed that the spots appeared on the tongue, and then began to appear all over the body. “Everywhere she touched her body, a huge dark bruise immediately appeared,” the woman said.

DeBoyke’s platelet count plummeted and she received two blood transfusions at the hospital. Doctors suggest that the woman will have to remove her spleen. According to doctors, the condition of the Australian is most likely associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. It had already been decided that the second dose would not be administered to her, and the Western Australian Department of Health was investigating the situation.

Earlier it was reported that a young woman died in Germany after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with the drug AstraZeneca. The 32-year-old German woman died on March 9, a few days after being vaccinated against COVID-19. An autopsy and additional examination of the body confirmed the suspicion that she died from side effects: the cause of death was a bleeding disorder with subsequent cerebral hemorrhage.

Several European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. Meanwhile, the creators of the vaccine insist on its safety. The company said that a detailed study of the health status of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no data on an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.