Cristina gave birth to her son Ian and began the task of breastfeeding him. She began to freeze the milk that was left over and her reserve of this precious liquid grew until it did not even fit in the fridge. The amount of milk was such that she ended up donating 15 liters a week for four months.

Thanks to the Hospital de La Arrixaca, in Murcia, his donation increased until it reached 213 liters, the Community record. Thanks to her solidarity effort, 66 neonates were able to be fed, including Juliet.







Little Juliet with her parents. On the right, Cristina’s milk extraction instruments.



FV





The little girl came into the world with just 525 grams of weight and 23 weeks of gestation, thus becoming the most premature baby to survive in the Murcian hospital. A medical miracle that could come true thanks to Cristina and the work of the Regional Breast Milk Bank.

The case of this record donor is unique in recent years in the Region of Murcia. But after several months maintaining such a high milk donation rate, Cristina’s body rebelled. She had reached the limit.