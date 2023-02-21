Mercedes Olivares, 53, yesterday received one of the awards for excellence given by the Ministry of Education. She has finished the ESO degree for adults with honors. During this course she has studied the equivalent of four years of Secondary Education. She was also recognized for the best grades in Secondary, Baccalaureate, and FP. In total, ten prizes were awarded per cycle.

What prompted you to study again?

–I was unemployed and without the degree they wouldn’t hire me anywhere, that’s why I decided to do the course. Standing you have to look for life. Actually, I almost did what would be my second year of Bachelor’s today, but due to different personal circumstances I didn’t finish it, so it was as if I had nothing.

Has it been difficult for you to go back to school after so many years?

-Yes, it’s complicated. You have to put effort into it, and above all, win. It’s hard to get into the rhythm after so many years without studying but once you get it it’s not very difficult.

– What would stand out the most?

–Relationships, both with teachers and with my classmates. Most are already friends.

What was the average age in class?

– It was very diverse. From twenty to sixty years. Three of us between the ages of fifty-three and fifty-seven have continued studying together at IES Chirinos. We are colleagues and we have become friends.

– Is it still training?

Yes, I’m still studying. I have just started a FP degree as a clinical assistant. I have not stopped. I am delighted with the possibilities it offers me.

– Are you doing as well as in ESO?

Yes, but not that much. I get good grades but no matriculations, just A’s and B’s. But I like it. Next year I plan to start the superior. I have also signed up to do an Erasmus internship. Who knows if he will touch me?

– What destinations have you chosen?

–I have selected Ireland, Italy, Bulgaria, Bratislava and Poland. Let’s see if I’m lucky. Whoever it is I will go delighted if it touches me.

Was this recognition expected?

-Not at all. In fact, I didn’t even know about the existence of the awards until the course ended and they gave me the title. Later, around September, they sent me an email in which they thought they were discarding me. But no, here I am.

-How do you feel now that you are picking it up?

-Very happy. The title and the liking of my teachers and classmates were enough for me. But who is bitter a sweet? Grateful is little.

What did your family think when they gave you the award?

-They are delighted. It makes them very excited. Both of my sons are proud of their mother. My grandson too, but he is four years old and doesn’t know much. I’m very flattered that they feel that way. Without his drive, I would have continued in jobs that eat up your time and life. I’m glad I decided to do it.

– Was there any subject that resisted you?

–None, I thought that mathematics because they have always been difficult for me but in the end they were good for me. I have taken them all with good grades.

And any that you particularly liked?

–The story because I love it. And he had a great teacher who you could tell he liked a lot. That is important because he transmits it to you.

-Where did you study?

–At the Cervantes public school in Caravaca de la Cruz.

Did you have difficulties going to class?

– Being unemployed I could go every afternoon without problem. But since it was from Monday to Friday from four to eight thirty in the afternoon, he had colleagues who did find it difficult to combine it with work. He needs a lot of delivery. Next year, maybe I will do it remotely, because unemployment is running out and I have to work. But I will continue studying.

What do you expect from your return to the labor market?

I want them to give me the opportunity to work. We are not old and even the possible retirement still remains.