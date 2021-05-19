A Facebook user shared with Girlsmouth the story of how she found proof of her partner’s cheating right in her room. According to LADBible, she published a picture on social networks and only confirmed the loyalty of her lover.

“I think he’s cheating on me. I just found it next to the couch, ”the woman signed a photograph of the transparent film, which she mistook for a condom.

However, commentators persuaded her, pointing out that the size of the object she found did not correspond to the size of contraceptives. She was also pointed out to the holes that are present at both ends of the film. The situation made the band members laugh.

They determined that the woman had found in the room a wrapper of Peperame smoked meat sausages, each of which had such an individual package. In the comments, many began to joke about this “proof” of infidelity. “I guess that’s the last thing she needs to worry about if she thinks it’s his size,” wrote one user. Another joked that “if the size of the wrapper resembles his penis, then you shouldn’t break your heart over it.”

