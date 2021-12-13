A truly terrifying story took place a short time ago in a airport in California. An elderly little dog called Bama, has been abandoned from her human friend, because he found that he couldn’t take it with him. The woman had not the slightest intention of giving up her trip.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

An episode that has upset thousands of people. The little one now, fortunately, has already found one new loving family, willing to adopt it.

It all started on a day like any other for a gate attendant of the airport. The boy just as always, was busy to check tickets and all papers of passengers.

At a certain point, one approaches his counter woman, who had this dog in my arms. He believed he had all the necessary documents. For this after checking your boarding pass, the puppy asked her.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

It is precisely at this point that the lady stayed at mouth open. She told the boy she didn’t know she had to to buy a ticket also for the dog. She believed she could fly him safely. Obviously this was not possible.

The human friend, however, had not the slightest intention of renounce to this trip. Everyone believed she was going home, but she actually had other plans in mind. While he was walking he has left the leash of her dog and left, abandoning it At the airport.

The new possibility of life for little Bama

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The agent who discovered this soon realized that the condition of the little one was severe. In addition to being elderly, had it suffering look, perhaps because in his life he never received the necessary care.

In fact, a group of volunteers arrived on the spot. The latter carried it into theirs refuge and after having shorn, they made him see the doctor. They found out he had an ear infection and had to gain weight. Here is the video of her story below:

A sweet and loving woman soon came forward for bring it into the house. Bama is now receiving all care it needs. The police officers also managed to find the person who abandoned him and it was reported.