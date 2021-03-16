Platform user TikTok with the nickname @ charleyclark88 told how she caught her lover of infidelity thanks to a smart doorbell. The video with her story has received more than 900 thousand views.

Charley Clark found out about her partner’s cheating by watching a recording from Ring’s door device. The footage shows her lover ringing the doorbell and another woman leaving the house. She kisses him, then runs up and jumps on his back.

Clarke explained that the mistress sent this tape to her lover, finding it funny. Upon discovering the video, she immediately broke up with the unfaithful partner. Numerous netizens supported her decision and wished her to meet a worthy man.

