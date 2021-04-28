A resident of the Chinese province of Sichuan suddenly learned that she had been dead for 15 years. It is reported by the Sixth Tone edition.

In 2005, a woman named Wang from Lijia City got married and moved to Guangdong Province. Then she applied to replace the hikou, a document on the registration of a person, according to which various benefits are provided in China, including in the field of health, education and property rights. Couples must provide a hikou to the registry office when registering a marriage. The Chinese woman divorced her first husband in 2014.

In 2020, Wang, now 39 years old, decided to get married a second time and began to draw up paperwork. She was informed that her hikou was canceled in 2005, allegedly in connection with her death. To resolve this misunderstanding, the Chinese woman turned to various government agencies and spent thousands of yuan, but her attempts were unsuccessful.

“Will this document now spoil my life for the rest of my days?” – Wang was indignant. She added that the lack of a residence registration document can create many problems for her and her family.

Earlier it was reported that a pensioner from the Canadian city of Victoria, British Columbia, seven months did not receive a pension, as the authorities erroneously declared her dead. The pension fund reported that back in September they received a call from the funeral agency and told that she had died.