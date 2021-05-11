42-year-old American woman shared an unexpected discovery about her childhood in TikTok and became famous on the net. She posted on her page a series of videos in which she told how she revealed a criminal secret of her origin.

When the woman was 26 years old, she found out that the woman who raised her was not her biological mother, and decided to find parents. The American thought that the easiest way to find a real mother would be from police records. She contacted her hometown sheriff’s office and provided information about herself.

“The sheriff asked me to sit down, and then said that there is no information about my own mother, but I myself am on the list of the missing,” the woman said.

The police department said she had been abducted since 1980.

Later it turned out that the biological mother of the heroine illegally sold her to her family, which she considered hers all her life. The native grandmother did not know about the deal and wrote a statement to the police about the abduction of the child, and the mother pretended that she also did not know where the girl had gone.

“It’s impossible to imagine what you went through. As if 26 years of life were a lie. I pray for you, dear, ”wrote one of the woman’s subscribers.

