The woman found a new way to get rid of unwanted body hair with the help of available tools and gave up shaving. The relevant material is published by the Daily Star.

TikTok user @ jules49of posted a video in which she showed how she removes hair on her legs using sandpaper with a grit of 600 micrometers (the size of abrasive fragments is approx. “Lenta.ru”). According to her, to remove hair, it is necessary to sand the legs 20 times in a circular motion.

“Oh my god, my skin is so soft, it really works. Just buy sandpaper instead of a razor, ”says the blogger in a posted video that went viral and got over 200,000 likes.

The viewers of the video began to thank the user in the comments under the post. “For people with sensitive skin, sandpaper is a godsend”, “Hair removal and scrub at the same time? Brilliant “,” I’m shocked, thank you, “they said.

In March, cosmetologist Ewoma Ukeleghe revealed the main mistakes women make when removing unwanted body hair. In particular, according to the specialist, women do not take into account the exfoliating effect of the razor and, as a result, the need to use special moisturizers before and after shaving.