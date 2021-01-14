In Britain, a woman drove 160 kilometers to a McDonald’s fast food restaurant to buy a hamburger. In the face of a complete lockdown in the country, she was fined £ 200 (over 20,000 rubles). Reported by The Mirror.

As part of the quarantine, the British are prohibited from traveling unnecessarily. The North Yorkshire police, where the woman went, did not classify her trip as necessary.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann emphasized that there are currently no regulations in the country how far people can travel to, for example, play sports. At the same time, she urged the British to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On January 5, the third national quarantine came into force in Britain. Citizens are allowed to leave the house only for a walk, to the doctor or to the store. People with severe chronic diseases are advised not to leave the house at all. At the same time, only children of representatives of “key” professions are allowed to study in full-time at schools.