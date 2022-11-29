Indian Express: Indian woman killed her husband and hid body parts in different parts of the city

In India, a woman, with the help of her son, killed and dismembered her husband, who took money from them. They hid the body parts of the murdered in different parts of the city, informs Indian Express.

In June, police found a severed head and several body parts in the Pandav Nagar area. Then the police could not identify the body. Later, thanks to the recordings from surveillance cameras, law enforcement officers identified the murdered man as Anjana Das. In one of the videos, his wife Poonam was seen carrying a sack containing what appeared to be his body parts.

During the investigation, it turned out that Das disappeared about five or six months ago, but his relatives did not report this to the police. As a result, the wife of the murdered man and her adult son Deepak fell under suspicion.

See also Economist urged Russians not to empty store shelves Related materials:

After her arrest, Poonam stated that she could no longer bear Das, who was her second husband. She and Deepak drugged his alcohol with sleeping pills, waited for the man to pass out, and slit his throat. A day later, they cut the body into ten pieces and disposed of them over the next few days.

According to Poonam, she was married for the first time at the age of 13, but her first husband left her and went to Delhi. She came to the city to look for him, but ended up meeting another man named Kallu. The couple had three children, including Deepak. Kallu later passed away due to liver failure. In 2017, the woman married Das. Then she did not know that he was already married and had eight children.

Deepak told the police that Das was plotting something against his wife. Poonam also believed that her husband was harassing her sister. Both mother and son emphasized that the man did not earn money himself and lived on the money taken from them.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, found a dismembered corpse in the refrigerator of a man she met on the Internet. While at his house, she got hungry and looked into the refrigerator in search of food.