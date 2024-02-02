A UK resident won £1 million and didn't know about it for several months.

A UK resident did not know for several months due to illness that she had won one million pounds sterling (114 million rubles) in the lottery. Her story tells Metro.

Deborah Burgess, 56, from Leicestershire, played the National Lottery online about once a month “for a thrill” but didn't take it seriously. In August 2023, the woman bought another ticket, but soon forgot about it as she developed health problems.

After examination, Burgess was diagnosed with low iron levels in her body and suspected anemia. She was soon diagnosed with chronic anemia and admitted to the hospital. The British woman spent more than a week in the hospital, and it was during this time that the results of the drawing were announced. However, due to her stay in the clinic and poor health, she did not check her mail and did not know about the wealth that had fallen on her.

“I rarely check my account anyway, but then I felt bad and was in the hospital. Then I went on vacation to recover, so I didn’t check my email until a few months later,” Burgess said.

When the British woman finally discovered that she had become the owner of a million pounds, she, by her own admission, experienced “the shock of her life.” Burgess said her first thought was that the winning email was a scam. She consulted with her mother and decided to call the police first.

Law enforcement officers and lottery organizers reassured the British woman and confirmed that she had indeed won. After that, Burgess first sold her car to her best friend for one pound sterling (114 rubles), and now she is going to go on vacation to Hawaii. “I think the moral of my story is to check your account on the lottery website regularly. “I was a millionaire for several months and didn’t even know it,” said the British woman.

It was previously reported that an elderly US woman won one million dollars in the lottery thanks to her illness. She bought a ticket when she came to the pharmacy to buy medicine.