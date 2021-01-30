A resident of Great Britain died unexpectedly after a miscarriage in her fifth month of pregnancy, which she did not know about. Chronicle Live shares the details of this story.

Leanne Troughton, 44, from Ashington, Northumberland, began to experience abdominal pain. The woman believed they were related to her lactose intolerance. However, her condition soon worsened, and on December 20, her husband took her to the hospital.

The next day, the spouse received a call from the medical facility and was told that his wife was in her fifth month of pregnancy, she had a miscarriage and was in intensive care with sepsis. This is a reaction of the body, forcing it to attack its own organs and tissues in response to infection. Leanne’s condition worsened after sepsis began to affect one of her heart valves. She was transferred to another hospital and underwent open-heart surgery and tracheotomy to save her life.

A week later, the doctors announced that there was nothing else they could do, and on January 22, Leanne was disconnected from the life support.

Earlier, a resident of the British city of Bristol, who did not know about her pregnancy, died after an unexpected birth. The girl gave birth at home before the arrival of doctors, who provided first aid on the spot, and then were taken to the hospital. She died soon after, the cause of death is being established. Her newborn son survived.