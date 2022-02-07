The initiative of Erica Hart, the woman who helps people find their missing dogs with her drone

Losing an animal is truly heartbreaking, because not knowing where it is and what its health condition is is terrible. Erica Hart thanks to his drone he is helping many people in his city to find their missing dogs.

See the progress that the technology is doing is something unique, but knowing that they can help us in these circumstances is truly amazing.

Erica told a local newspaper about hers passion for airplanes and drones. He loves to take them out, but most of all to use them in special circumstances.

Some time ago he was outside his home in the neighborhood of Yorksharre, in New York. A neighbor of his was around desperatein search of his missing dog.

Erica soon came forward for to help and the woman immediately accepted. She with her drone she started shooting all over the area and a short time later, she managed to sight the puppy, wandering on a deserted street.

His human friend went to him early to be able to hug again. The dog has returned to his house, in good conditions of health.

The complaint and the investigation that Erica Hart lived

However, the situation for this woman has not always been easy. On one occasion the agents opened an investigation against her because after a dog theft, with her drone she managed to find both the puppy and the thief.

The police believed that she too was involved in those thefts, but in the end thanks to all the investigations, they found that in reality she was unrelated to the facts.

Erica just wishes she could help those who have more need. With his drone in this long period he has helped more than 150 people to hug their missing four-legged friends again.