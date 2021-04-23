A resident of the American city of Olite, Kansas, arrived early at a car service to change tires, and hit the jackpot. It is reported by the UPI edition.

Mika Lewis said that she came to the car service too early to change tires. To pass the time, she decided to go to the store and buy some instant lottery tickets.

One of the tickets brought her a prize of 10 thousand dollars (766.1 thousand rubles).

“While I was sitting in the waiting room of the car service, I erased the protective layer from the ticket. At first I assumed that I was just looking at the ticket incorrectly. It can’t be that I won so much. But in the end, I rechecked everything several times and began to realize that I actually won! ” She said.

The woman noted that she was going to spend part of the winnings on a family vacation in Florida. “My daughter is about to graduate in Florida. In honor of this event, we are planning to go to rest. I think now the trip could be a real family vacation in Florida. I will keep the rest of the money as savings, ”she explained.

