A Dalit woman panchayat head in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu was not allowed to sit in the chair, nor hoisted the national flag in meetings. This discriminatory behavior has been condemned by political parties. Police is searching for Deputy Chief Mohan Raj, while Panchayat Secretary Sinduja has been suspended. There was also anger on social media about this incident. In fact, the virus on social media showed S Rajeshwari, the head of Thekru Thittai village under Mel Buvangiri Panchayat Union, sitting on the ground, while others can be seen sitting on a chair. Upon learning about this incident, the officers swung into action.District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Sakhamuri and Superintendent of Police M Sri Abhinav visited the village and investigated the case on Saturday. Abhinav said, “We will take his (Rajeshwari’s) statement and appropriate action will be taken.” In response to a question, he said that there is no threat to his life. A sufficient number of police force has been deployed in the village. “Other ward members also realized if something went wrong,” he said.

‘Appropriate action will be taken’

The District Magistrate said that so far four meetings have been held in the Panchayat Office. The District Magistrate said that the head of the panchayat was forced to sit on the ground, while some ward members claimed that they did so on their own free will. He said, ‘Investigation is going on based on their complaint. Strict action will be taken against those involved in it. When asked about the photograph, he said that it showed the date of 17 July 2020, when it was pulled. He said that a show cause notice has been issued to Mohan under the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act. Appropriate action will be taken against the sub-prime.

This serious charge was levied

On being asked why he did not complain earlier, he said that he initially tolerated the behavior of the deputy, but he decided to file a complaint after the misbehavior increased. He alleged that only the Deputy Chief hoisted the national flag and he was not allowed to do so (during critical occasions).

‘… then they hoisted the tricolor’

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said it was ‘barbaric’ and promised strict action according to the law. MDMK Secretary General Vaiko said that such an act is abusive. DMK MP Kanimozhi said that it was very condemnable and the leaders demanded strict action. The incident comes months after a Dalit woman panchayat head in Tiruvallur district was not allowed to hoist the flag on Independence Day. However, he later hoisted the tricolor after the district administration intervened.