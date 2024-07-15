In response to the woman’s complaint about feeling unwell, her lover advised her to stop her period. She was astonished by this suggestion complained on the Reddit forum.

According to the 23-year-old woman, her partner told her that there was no need to endure the discomfort of menstruation. He cited the example of his ex-girlfriend, who took birth control pills that completely eliminated her periods. “He asked me to consider doing the same,” the author of the post said.

The woman admitted that when she received this offer, she was taken aback at first, but quickly pulled herself together and responded with a categorical refusal. “I told him: ‘Good luck finding a girl who doesn’t have her period.’ He replied: ‘I’ve already had one, I’ll find another.’ I’m so shocked by this,” she said.

Later, the author of the post added that the day after this conversation, she told the guy that she was breaking up with him. They had only been dating for two months, so she said she wasn’t too worried about this decision. The young man looked embarrassed, she recalled, but didn’t object.

